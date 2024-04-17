Valuable lessons through experience for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama highlights the valuable lessons learnt from the five teams they’ve faced in the Jersey Flegg Cup despite their winless streak.

Naiqama emphasizes their focus on improving with each game, measuring success not by wins or losses, but by their attitude on game day.

“Our performance is not based off wins and losses, it’s a big learning experience for these boys on a week to week basis but it’s just being able to stay in the game longer and its more sort of the attitude around D.”

He adds that the side is taking each game as it comes knowing they will continue to improve on their performance in the competition whether they win or lose.

They’ve also had a few areas exposed which will be added on to the list of things to work on.

“They are all willing but sort of within the system we’re still getting shown up in the middle of the field, you know our edges were a bit poor in the previous weeks but they were a lot better and the Penrith were a really good team and exposed us in the middle third there so that’s what we will have to work on this week.”

The Silktails gear up for the South Sydney Rabbitohs who they met and lost to in round two of the competition.

They will clash at Redfern Oval in Sydney on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Chanel.