Turuva on the wing, Milne’s suspension served

Sunia Turuva [Source: Code Sports]

No late changes are expected for NRL champions, the Penrith Panthers for their round two clash against the Rabbitohs tonight.

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva will wear the number two jumper while bench forward Scott Sorensen ruled out due to concussion earlier in the week and has been replaced by Matt Eisenhuth.

Former Bati center Taane Milne has served his suspension and has a chance of being a late inclusion after being retained among the reserves for the South Sydney side.

Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell trained yesterday with strapping on his knee and is set to take his place in the side.