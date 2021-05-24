Tonga and England forces Australia down the ladder

Tonga and England have overtaken rugby league giants, Australia in the latest International Rugby League rankings.

Australia has shifted down to fourth while England takes the second spot and Tonga third.

New Zealand maintains its place in the first spot.

IRL chairman Troy Grant admitted the changes in ranking were due to the fact that some nations have played Tests since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, while others haven’t.

The Kangaroos last Test was a 16-12 loss to Tonga at the end of the 2019 season, while they suffered a 26-24 defeat by New Zealand in 2018.

Papua New Guinea is ranked fifth while Fiji is in number six followed by France and Samoa.

[Source: NRL.com]