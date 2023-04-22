Slippery RKS Eels escape Panthers

[Photo Credit: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

It will be a Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels and Naitasiri Secondary School Warriors final in this year’s Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

The Eels defeated Nasinu Panthers 24-16 in their semifinal clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Naitasiri beat Ba Provincial Dragons 26-22.

Nasinu was first on the board with a converted try early in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

RKS was a bit rusty in the first quarter but they managed to get their act together and completed their sets before crossing the Panthers line with Nasinu leading 6-4.

It was not long before RKS hit the lead for the first time with a converted try.



[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

A penalty to Nasinu saw RKS just with their noses in front 10-8 at halftime.

The slippery Eels found their way through the Panthers’ defence after the break with two successive tries extending the lead to 22-8.

Midway in the second half, Nasinu reduced the deficit to six when they went in for two unconverted tries with RKS still in front 22-16.

The team from Lodoni kicked a penalty seconds before full time to win 24-16.



[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

Naitasiri Warriors is back in the final after falling short in the semifinal last year.

It was a great clash with Ba Provincial Dragons with both teams locked at 16-all with 18 minutes to go when Ba scored.

However, Naitasiri struck again with a converted try to lock the game up again 22-all.

With five minutes remaining and the chant of go black go from Naitasiri fans, their side crashed over for an unconverted try to win 26-22.