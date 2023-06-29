Slick Sharks prove too classy for Dragons

[Photo Credit: NRL]

The Sharks unleashed their full array of attacking weapons in a 52-16 win over arch-rivals the Dragons at PointsBet Stadium last night.

Cronulla have now won their past seven clashes with the Dragons but they found themselves behind early after a mistake by Briton Nikora invited the Red V into the red zone and Mikaele Ravalawa scored. Zac Lomax converted from the sideline for a 6-0 lead.

The Sharks steadied the ship and hit back in the eighth minute when Nicho Hynes ran a great angle off a Matt Moylan pass and the scores were locked 6-6.

Four minutes later the Sharks got across the line again through Ronaldo Mulitalo but desperation defence from Tyrell Sloan and Lomax denied the winger.

A penalty against Sharks lock Dale Finucane for a dangerous tackle handed the Dragons another opportunity and they sent the ball wide to the left for Tautau Moga to score and the visitors led 10-6.

Sharks edge forward Briton Nikora powered onto a Hynes pass in the 25th minute to grab his sixth try of the season and Cronulla had the lead for the first time.

Come the 32nd minute and it was Jesse Ramien getting his name on the scoresheet for the Sharks when he flew high to pull down a Moylan bomb and the home side led 18-10.

Another air raid in the next set drew a mistake from Moga and the Sharks had four sets on the Dragons’ line before Thomas Hazelton took an inside ball from Hynes and crashed over for his second try in as many weeks.

Trailing by 14 at half-time the Dragons struck first after the break when Sloan produced a spectacular 90-metre solo try before Mulitalo answered for the Sharks with a trademark dive into the corner.

When Siosifa Talakai powered his way to the line in the 68th minute the Sharks were well and truly home at 40-16 and the Dragons were consigned to a 12th loss of the season.

Talakai then turned provider with a deft grubber kick for Mulitalo to grab his second and the margin was out to 30 points for the Sharks.

With three minutes to play the Sharks brought up their half-century when Nikora poured into a hole to complete his double. Hynes’ conversion made it 52-16 to Craig Fitzgibbon’s men.