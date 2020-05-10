Rugby League
Sivo helps lead team to victory in first NRL clash after COVID-19 lockdown
May 29, 2020 6:45 am
Fijian-born Parramatta Eels Flyer Maika Sivo helped his National Rugby League side to triumph as the season hopped back last night after a 67 days of COVID-19 shutdown. [Source: Parramatta Eels Instagram]
The Eels finished 34-6 against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
In tonight’s match, Gold coast Titans will take on the Cowboys at the Queensland Country bank stadium at 8pm local time.
