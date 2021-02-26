Silktails young guns join Roosters U-21 training

Kaiviti Silktails youngsters Vuate Karawalevu and Sunia Naruma were part of the Sydney Roosters Under-21’s training yesterday.

Former Naitasiri fullback Karawalevu was last week confirmed to have signed for the Roosters.

Silktails Chair and rugby league legend Petero Civoniceva says the Fijian side will be a feeder club to one of the NRL sides.

Civonicava says the Silktails will make an announcement soon where they’ll reveal which NRL club they’re teaming up with.

Meanwhile, the side will have two training sessions today in Sydney.