Silktails takes on Wolves on March 15

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 20, 2020 5:10 am

The Kaiviti Silktails are weeks away from their first debut match which is to be held in the country.

With the side immediately getting back to training after the festive season, High Performance Trainer Tom Watkins says they will now focus on specific aspects of their training.

“We are really looking at our strength and power development and then also really trying to increase our anaerobic capacity and our repeat efforts.”

Watkins adds training will be intense as they get closer to the tournament.

The Silktails will take on the Australian club Windsor Wolves on March 15 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

