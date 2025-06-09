Silktails suffer 12th loss of the season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails went down 36-14 to the Melbourne Storm in their Jersey Flegg Cup clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

It was the Silktails 12th loss of the season and they sit at the bottom of the table with eight points.

The visitors scored seven tries with winger Amaziah Murgha crossing with a hat-trick.

Article continues after advertisement

Silktails managed to score two tries with Asalusi Nagicu dotting down first in the 18th minute and Adrea Ramabuke in the 60th.

Melikiseteki Nacaginimasei added a penalty for the Silktails in the 26th minute.

Our Silktails play the Warriors next Saturday at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland in round 18.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.