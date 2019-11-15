Silktails rep used to get a hiding for playing rugby league

Doing something we love, sometimes comes with a cost but if we are passionate about it, then we will endure the struggles and challenges.

This is quite true for France bound Kaiviti Silktails player Ratu Jowasa Tubailagi commonly known as Joe Drodrolagi.

The 25 who will join the Carcassonne club which features in the French Elite One Championship played together at Lelean Memorial School with Fiji Bati and Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu.

Drodrolagi says he didn’t have the support of both his parents early in his career.

”When I started playing rugby league, my dad didn’t like me playing rugby league, he wanted me to study only my mum knew that I always went to play every Saturday”.

The Nabua Broncos reps adds It was not until 2016 when his dad saw that his son had a future in rugby league.

‘‘My dad saw my name on the newspaper being called into the Fiji Residents camp that’s where he knew I was still playing sometimes I always get a hiding when I come late from school when I go training”.

Fiji National Rugby League Acting-Chief Executive Don Natabe says during such a time as this, clubs would be reluctant to sign players but it’s great to see a local securing a contract.

Three Fijian rugby league players put pen to paper in the last two weeks including Drodrolagi, Mikaele Ravalawa who extended his stay with the Dragons and on Tuesday the Warriors signed up 21-year-old Iliesa Ratuva Junior