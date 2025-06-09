Seven straight for Panthers; Titans stun Wahs; Sharks get home

[Source: NRL]

The finals picture has become clearer after the Warriors, Panthers and Sharks all went through their paces on Saturday.

Another massive crowd was on hand in Auckland as the Warriors looked to shore up their spot in the top four against the last-placed Titans but it was Des Hasler’s men coming up with the upset of the season 24-16.

In his 500th game as a coach, Hasler masterminded a stunning ambush as Jayden Campbell, Kieran Foran and Moe Fotuaika stood tall.

Article continues after advertisement

Premiers Penrith then made it seven wins on the trot when they proved too strong for Wests Tigers to climb to fifth on the ladder.

In the final game of the day the Sharks hung on to beat the injury-ravaged Rabbitohs in Gosford to jump to seventh on the ladder.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.