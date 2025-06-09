Samoa secures Pacific Cup final spot after win over Tonga

Source: NRL

The 2025 Pacific Championships went a gear in week two when Pacific powerhouses Tonga and Samoa went head-to-head on an emotion-charged afternoon at Suncorp Stadium that saw play delayed for 95 minutes due to lightning.

Samoa had set up a 16-0 lead at the hour mark when the ground manager ordered the players from the field as lightning came within 1km of Suncorp Stadium.

After a 90-minute delay it was Samoa who came out firing to add three more tries, including an emotional four-pointer for Payne Haas in his first Test for Samoa after pledging his allegiance.

Samoa have booked their spot in the Pacific Cup final on November 9 while Tonga will need to beat the Kiwis by 17 points next weekend if they are to make the decider.

Also on show in Brisbane on Sunday were the Australian Jillaroos who flexed their muscle with 11 tries in a 60-0 win over Fetu Samoa.

Doubles to Julia Robinson, Jess Sergis and Tamika Upton were the catalyst for the big win which sets the Jillaroos up for a monster clash against the Kiwi Ferns in Auckland next week.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s Pacific Bowl tournaments again take centre stage at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby and the locals are in for a treat with the Kumuls strutting their stuff against Cook Islands.

After sitting out week one, the Kumuls launched their bid for Pacific Bowl glory in style with a 40-28 victory inspired by a double from Robert Derby, who has now scored eight tries in his last seven Tests.

The Kumuls have now won four of their past five Test matches and square off against Fiji Bati in week three with the Pacific Bowl title on the line.

Cook Islands now turn their focus to a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Sydney on November 9.

In the women’s it was an historic day for Cook Islands as they downed Tonga by 18 points to register back-to-back Test victories for the first time in their history.

The Moana are the Pacific Bowl champions for 2025 on the back of wins over PNG Orchids and Tonga XIII in which they racked up 76 points and conceded only 30.

