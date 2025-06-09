Samoa ready to create history

Source: NRL

Jarome Luai believes Samoa is stronger now than when they qualified for the World Cup final in 2022 and wants to create history by leading the Toa to victory in Sunday’s Pacific Cup final against New Zealand at CommBank Stadium.

“It would be huge. It hasn’t been done before,” said Luai, who is co-captain of Toa Samoa with Junior Paulo.

Samoa became the first Pacific nation to play in a World Cup final after edging England in extra time to secure a place in the RLWC21 decider against Australia at Old Trafford, but they are still yet to win any silverware of note.

Article continues after advertisement

Since that match the Toa had six consecutive losses before stunning archrivals Tonga 34-6 in a weather affected Pacific Championships clash at Suncorp Stadium that lasted more than three hours due to a 95min stoppage for lightning.

After triumphing in front of a record 44,682 crowd, the biggest for a Test in Australia not involving the Kangaroos since 1957, the Samoan players have had a week off – but their fans haven’t.

“It has been unreal, to be honest, the movement that has been happening in the last couple of days, not just here in Australia but around the world,” co-captain Junior Paulo said.

“We saw parades happening in New Zealand, Samoa, America … all over the world, so you can only imagine what this Sunday is going to be like.”

Samoan supporters had snapped up almost half the tickets for Sunday’s final at CommBank Stadium even before they knew who their opponent would be, while more than 15,000 people have registered to attend a fan day on Tuesday in Sydney’s west.

The Toa were edged 24-18 by the Kiwis in the opening match of the Pacific Championships and are yet to beat New Zealand in six Tests since 2010.

However, Luai and Paulo said they had learned from that loss – and the World Cup final defeat by the Kangaroos three years ago.

“Each year has been a great stepping stone and each game has been a great stepping stone from that World Cup,” Luai said.

“We don’t have many results under the belt but I think the experience with the new blood that we have, and few of the old guys coming back into camp has just been great for everyone coming through the system.

“We have created something special once again throughout this camp and it is all about getting the work done before hand before hand and then going out there to enjoy ourselves.”

Paulo said the hard work had begun when the squad, which is set to be boosted by the return of Jayden Su’A and Ata Mariota (concussion protocols), re-assembled in Sydney on Monday.

The rise of Samoa again highlights the competitiveness of the Pacific nations after Tonga last year stunned 2023 winners New Zealand, who inflicted a record 30-0 defeat of Australia, to qualify for the final against the Kangaroos.

More significantly, Hamiso Tabuia-Fidow has pledged his commitment to the Toa for RLWC26, following the decision by Haas to represent his mother’s Samoan heritage, and the side will be further bolstered by the return of star centre Stephen Crichton.

“It would be a massive milestone for Samoan rugby league in general, but there is a lot of preparation that goes before it,” Paulo said.

“Although the vision is to be at the end of the game holding the trophy you have got to put in the work and it started with us heading into camp today. It is all about locking in for the week and taking each day as it comes. “

Paulo had one of his best games since the last World Cup campaign in 2020 against Tonga and was named player-of-the-match, just ahead of fellow prop Payne Haas, Luai and secondrower Jeremiah Nanai.

The Eels prop is now Samoa’s most capped international player after making his 21st Test appearance against the Kiwis in the series opener.

“I have had the privilege to play alongside this guy a lot of times in this jersey. It is a special moment for me just to captain alongside him in this campaign. That’s pretty big for myself,” Luai said of Paulo.

“It just goes to show what that badge on his chest means to this guy He has put in every time for his country and it’s just been a pleasure to have his back throughout this campaign again.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.