FCS clarifies HIV cases in facilities

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Corrections Service has rejected claims circulating on social media that 1,440 inmates are living with HIV across Fiji’s correctional facilities.

FCS says the figure is false and based on an earlier unverified claim, which was later corrected by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The service says there are currently 206 active HIV cases across Fiji’s 15 correctional institutions.

Official records show 151 cases in 2024 and 173 cases in 2025, with the current prevalence rate standing at 9.3 percent.

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FCS says the increase remains a serious concern and has recorded three deaths from AIDS-related complications over the past four years.

The service says mass HIV screening will begin this week at the Suva Corrections facility to establish updated and accurate data.

FCS is also working to introduce mandatory HIV testing for all newly admitted inmates, with the proposal currently undergoing legal review.

Updated baseline data is expected to be finalized by the end of September.

FCS is urging the public and media to rely only on official information from the Corrections Service, Ministry of Justice or Ministry of Health.