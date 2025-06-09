pain's Rodri celebrates on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Purchase Licensing Rights

Manchester City have accepted a £65.4 million ($88.47 million) bid from Barcelona ​for their World Cup-winning Spain midfielder ‌Rodri, British media reported on Sunday.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has agreed a ​four-year deal with the Spanish ​champions, Sky Sports said, and will ⁠head to the Nou Camp ​to complete the transfer next week.

Rodri ​won 12 major honours at City including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, ​three League Cups and the ​Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons ‌at ⁠The Etihad.

Rodri, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for a then-club record £62.8 million in 2019, had one ​year left ​on his ⁠contract and City had wanted him to sign ​an extension.

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The 30-year-old missed City’s 3-0 ​loss ⁠to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, having only returned to ⁠the ​club’s training ground on ​Friday following minor back surgery.