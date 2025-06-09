Next challenge for Waranivalu and Rewa

Tevita Waranivalu.[Source:OFC/Facebook]

Rewa FC accepts the path it has taken in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

The Delta Tigers will face defending champions Auckland FC in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Rewa will have to find a way to stop a structured Auckland team.

Teamwork will be the key to unlocking Auckland’s defense on Wednesday and the semifinal is not a new stage for Rewa, especially their skipper.

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Coach and captain, Tevita Waranivalu, says this is not only a big challenge for the team but for him as well.

‘It’s gonna be a huge one for me personally playing in another semifinal our last semifinal was in Tahiti against AS Pirae and this is a huge one for me, especially at home. It’s a great achievement for me as a player and coach, and we looking forward to it’.

Waranivalu is content with how they’ve played in the tournament after losing their first game.

‘This is the path we’ve chosen, our start in the tournament is not that good even though we went down in the first game we bounced back and managed to find a way to the semifinals’.

Home support is something Rewa will bank on against the 13-time champions.

Rewa hosts Auckland on Wednesday in Ba at 5pm in the first semifinal.

Galaxy FC faces Central Coast FC in the second semifinal at 7pm.