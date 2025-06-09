Civil service pay issues remain

[Photo: File]

Opposition MP Hem Chand says unresolved issues around salary progression, performance-based pay and career development could affect staff morale and make it harder for government to retain experienced civil servants.

While debating the Ministry of Civil Service 2022–2023 Annual Report in Parliament, Chand said salary step progression remains suspended, while performance-based remuneration also remains unresolved.

He says government must ensure workers are properly rewarded for their performance and have clear opportunities to progress in their careers.

Chand says poor remuneration, limited career growth and heavy workloads could encourage experienced officers to leave the civil service.

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“The review is particularly important because the civil service is simultaneously growing and carrying thousands of vacancies. There is no question what the Ministry of Civil Service has undertaken reforms. The committee acknowledges progress in workforce training, leadership development, digitization and governance.”

He says every experienced officer who leaves takes valuable institutional knowledge and skills with them.

Chand says government may then have to spend more time and money recruiting and training new workers.

He is calling on the government to address these issues as part of wider civil service reforms and strengthen staff retention, motivation and service delivery.