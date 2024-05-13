Saifiti may miss Titans clash

Former Fiji Bati forward Daniel Saifiti

Former Fiji Bati forward Daniel Saifiti is one the players facing bans at the conclusion of round 10 of the NRL.

The Knights enforcer joins Wests Tigers forward Isaiah Papali’i and others who have been sighted.

Papali’i has been charged with grade 2 dangerous contact offence on Knights forward Leo Thompson and faces a one-match ban with an early guilty plea.

Saifiti also faces one week on the sideline for a careless high tackle he was sent to the sin bin for.

Should either player choose to contest the charge and be found guilty at the judiciary the ban could increase to two-matches.

The Knights lost 20-14 to West Tigers.