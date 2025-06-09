Rotuma talent fast-tracked into Junior Fiji Bati

Vamarasi Kafoa.

Two young athletes from Rotuma have made an extraordinary leap into the national rugby league system after being identified by Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata during a development clinic on the island.

15-year-old Vamarasi Kafoa is one of two juniors selected for the Junior Fiji Bati squad, despite never having played rugby league before his discovery.

Now preparing for this weekend’s clash against the Southwest Queensland Emus, the teenager is navigating both a new sport and life away from home.

“I watched rugby league on my phone, but I never played it, because on the island we only played union. It’s an absolute honour, because many students here want to play. It’s an honour for me, but the coach came and picked us, so I’m fortunate to be here.”



From left: Gordon Samuela, Winnie’ofa Tatino and Vamarasi Kafoa. [Photo Credit: FNRL]

Since joining camp on Sunday, Kafoa has been adjusting to the demands of high-performance training and a new cultural environment.

“I get to know the Fijian people, because the language is hard to understand. We don’t speak Fijian in Rotuma. But I managed to get a little bit of the language, and how the camp is going. It’s quite tough, but you have to accept it, because that’s the beginning of every player’s journey.”

While the move away from home has been emotionally challenging, he remains committed to the opportunity ahead.

“Yeah, especially when you leave your parents at home, you miss them quite.”

Kafoa is already an accomplished athlete, having won silver in discus at this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The Junior Bati play the Southwest Queensland Emus this Saturday in Lautoka.

