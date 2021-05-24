Reynolds looks good for Grand-final 

Rabbitohs halfback, Adam Reynolds looks good on the road to recovery ahead of tonights Grand-final against the Penrith’s.

Captain Jason Demetriou says Reynolds got through Saturday’s session without complaint and looks to have fully recovered from a groin injury.

Wayne Bennett has named the same 17 players who disposed of Manly to advance to the club’s first grand final since 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

Souths winger Alex Johnston requires one try to break the Rabbitohs’ season try-scoring record.

Braidon Burns and Jed Cartwright dropped off the reserves list on Saturday night.

Rabbitohs play Panthers tonight at 8.30 and you can watch it live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.