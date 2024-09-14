Relentless procession by the Panthers roasts the Roosters

Brian To'o scores a try for the panthers [Source: NRL]

The Panthers dominated the Roosters 30-10, sending a strong message to their finals rivals. Halfback Nathan Cleary was in top form in his return from injury.

Despite doubts about the Panthers’ recent performances, they silenced critics with a ruthless first-half display.

By the 23rd minute, the Panthers led 22-0, aided by Roosters’ errors. Brian To’o opened the scoring with a powerful run, followed by tries from Izack Tago, Jarome Luai, and Luke Garner.

The Roosters struggled, but a chargedown from Connor Watson gave them a chance before halftime.

Cleary added a penalty, and the Panthers led 24-0 at the break, having controlled 67% of possession.

In the second half, the Roosters responded with tries from Joseph Sua’ali’i and James Tedesco, narrowing the gap to 24-10.

The Panthers, however, sealed the win when Cleary set up Garner for his second try.

The Roosters will fight for a finals spot next week, while the Panthers enjoy a week off.