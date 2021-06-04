Home

Rugby League

Ravalawa scores in Dragons win over Broncos

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 5:44 am
Fijian winger Mikaele Ravalawa

Fijian winger Mikaele Ravalawa last night scored for his St George Illawarra Dragons side to secure a 52-24 win over Brisbane Broncos.

A second try against the 12-man defensive line came soon after with Dufty again the provider for Josh Kerr to cross after some strong lead-up work from de Belin and the fullback had his fifth assist with a laser-like cut-out ball to Ravalawa in the 57th minute.

It was the first time the Dragons had hit 50 since a 54-8 win over the Titans in round three of 2018 and it is the highest single-match score by an Anthony Griffin-coached team ever, beating the 50-24 win by Brisbane over Newcastle in round 13 of 2012.

Meanwhile, Viliame Kikau’s Panthers will wrestle the West Tigers at 9.55pm tonight.

