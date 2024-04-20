Rateri double not enough for Silktails

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails have succumbed to their seventh straight loss in the Jersey Flegg Cup in Australia, losing 22-14 to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Wes Naiqama-coached side started strong and were levelled 12-all at halftime, after second rower Joseva Rateri bagged two tries following some scintillating passing.

The Silktails regained the lead in the second spell with a successful penalty goal to fullback Gabriel Daunivucu.

The side were unable to maintain the lead however as the Rabbitohs scored two tries to secure the win.

The Silktails have yet to win a game in the Jersey Flegg Cup after seven rounds of competition.