Raiders to bounce back after going down to Yasawa

[Source: FNRL Fiji National Rugby League/Facebook]

The USP Raiders are aiming for their second win in the Fiji National Rugby League Women’s Fiji 9’s series tomorrow.

However, they were defeated by Yasawa in the finals of round two last week.

Tomorrow marks the conclusion of the 9s series, and USP Captain Wila Nailatimate believes her team needs to improve in certain areas.

“At the moment what we’re working on for this weekend is our defense and attacking game plan. The girls just need to brush up on some of the game plans that they have.”

Despite having 80% of their players new to the game, Nailatimate states that the team is bonding well and performing relatively well.

Additionally, six women from the USP Raiders have been selected for the extended squad to the Pacific Games this year.

Tomorrow they face Lami Steelers 1 at 9.40am.