Rabbitohs unlock their attack to snap six-game losing streak

[Source: NRL]

The Rabbitohs played a man down for 10 minutes but dug deep to arrest a six-game losing streak with a 42-26 win over the Eels at Accor Stadium.

The Rabbitohs have now won seven of their past eight games against the Eels, who have slumped to five losses on the trot.

A mistake by Maika Sivo from a towering Latrell Mitchell bomb in the seventh minute handed Souths an early opportunity but the Eels winger made amends by dragging Jacob Gagai across the sideline to snuff out the raid.

Eels centre Morgan Harper then came up with an error deep in his own territory and the Rabbitohs cashed in with a try to back-rower Jai Arrow which Mitchell converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Rabbitohs doubled their advantage in the 12th minute when Keaon Koloamatangi surged through some flimsy Eels defence to touch down under the sticks.

A clever grubber by Damien Cook in the 19th minute earned the Rabbitohs a repeat set and rookie playmaker Dion Teaupa darted over from close range for his first career try to make it 18-0.

Eight minutes later the Rabbioths had a fourth when Mitchell skipped to the left side and found Alex Johnston who got the ball down in the corner for his 190th career try, equal second all time with Storm great Billy Slater.

The Eels finally got on the board in the 31st minute when Blaize Talagi found space on the right edge before Sean Russell made it two tries in three minutes after classy lead-up work by Sivo.

Leading 22-12 the Rabbitohs lost Mitchell to the sin bin for a hip drop in the 39th minute and the Eels took advantage four minutes after the break when Morgan Harper crossed wide out. Daejarn Asi failed to convert and the score remained 22-16.

An offside penalty against Shaun Lane gave Teaupa the chance to add two more points and the Bunnies were back out to an eight-point lead.

Come the 53rd minute and the Rabbitohs were in again when Cook nudged the ball into the in goal and Sean Keppie showed great desperation to get through and ground the ball for his first try in Souths colours. Mitchell added the conversion for a 30-16 lead.

A knock on by Taane Milne deep in his own territory in the 64th minute gave the Eels a chance to hit back and Bryce Cartwright bamboozled the defence to put Sivo over in the corner with Asi converting to pull it back to 30-22.

With eight minutes to play the Rabbitohs iced their first win since Round 4 when Mitchell grubbered ahead and Cook followed through to score the try that made the margin 14 points.

A spiral bomb by Mitchell was too much for Talagi to handle in the 78th minute and Koloamatangi picked up the loose ball to cap a superb game with a try before Sivo grabbed a consolation try for the Eels to make it 42-26.