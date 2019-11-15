Rabbitohs form to be tested by Panthers

The blistering form of the Rabbitohs will be tested by a team that has lost just once this year, the Panthers.

As the rest of the NRL kept waiting for Penrith to slip up, Ivan Cleary’s team continued to get better during the regular season.

Now, they stand two wins away from the title and their first task is to slow a South Sydney attack that has scored 144 points in their past three matches.

In a match likely to feature plenty of points, if a team falls behind by double figures early the NRL reports there is no need for panic.

The Rabbitohs takes on the Panthers on Saturday at 8.50pm.

Tonight at the same time, the Raiders faces the Melbourne Storm.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.