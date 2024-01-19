Qoro eyes overseas league club

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails hooker, Niko Qoro, reflects on the rewarding journey of being a part of this semi-professional rugby league club.

He initially joined through their EDP program and is now eager to progress further, aspiring to play alongside top players overseas.

The Ra lad says this as a gateway to countless opportunities abroad, which he keenly anticipates.

“My dream is to one day sign a contract with the Sydney Roosters, and once I do, I will play to the best of my ability and this is a way I can help my family back home.”

The 21-year-old says that his journey has been challenging but he has a role model he looks up to for motivation.

“One of the players I also take my motivation from is Api Koroisau because I play the same position as him – which is the number nine jersey. I usually watch him when he was with the Panthers – and that alone motivates me to keep pursuing this sport.”

Qoro hopes to become successful in the sport to help his family in the village.

The Silktails will play their first game in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on the 9th of March.