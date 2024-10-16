PNG Kumuls looking to match Fiji Bati’s physicality

The PNG Kumuls during one of their training sessions [Source: PNG Kumuls/Facebook]

Papua New Guinea knows they will be going up against a determined Fiji Bati side when they face them this weekend in their opening match for the Pacific Bowl Championship.

Captain Kyle Laybutt says playing the Fiji Bati is always a challenge, but to face the side on their home ground is a total different story.

While the Kumuls are aware of the danger the Bati poses with star players like Viliame Kikau and Sunia Turuva, they are adamant to show the side that they are here for business.

“They’re all champion players I guess, obviously Turuva, a premiership winning player, and then obviously you’ve got the likes of Kikau. Some big menacing forwards so yeah it’s a challenge and we’ve got to match them physically so yeah, again, looking forward to Saturday.”

He adds that they are expecting a large support crowd on Saturday, and promises fans and supporters a match worth watching.

The Fiji Bati will take on the Kumuls on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 8.10pm, before going up against the Cook Islands on October 26th.

Both matches will be streamed live on FBC Sports.