Players to fall back on certificate: Naiqama

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails team in collaboration with the Lautoka Council, local Church groups, and a medical centre for their community outreach program.

This forms a portion of their community involvement, where they allocate 20 hours a week for players to pursue certification.

Following their training sessions, the team divides into three groups: one engages with the community, another conducts clean-up activities at the local gym they are affiliated with, and the third group concentrates on enhancing their centre of excellence space.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says this has been part of their study, work and play model for the past two years.

“It’s a really important part of our program, preparing these guys for life after Football as well. Not only as a good footballer – so it was a lot of work for us these last couple of years, once they come out of our program and if nothing comes of it and they don’t progress on to secure a contract at least you know they’ve got some couple of certificates behind them.”

The former Fiji Bati captain also notes that players who complete this program receive a Certificate IV in Youth Work, giving them an alternative if their football careers with the team don’t progress as expected.

There are also upcoming plans to enrol a new set of players with the goal of obtaining a Certificate IV in Fitness.