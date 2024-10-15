Philitoga out to prove worth

Ronald Philitoga

Ronald Philitoga’s call-up to the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Bowl Championship is significant one, having returned to his homeland after 12 years.

At just 23, he got the opportunity to join the team after another player was unable to attend.

Philitoga says he is ready to prove his worth should he debut in this weekend’s match.

Article continues after advertisement

Having played rugby since he was 10, Philitoga has been developing his rugby league career with the Brisbane Tigers in Australia over the past few years.

Getting the chance to compete alongside some of the world’s top rugby league players is a dream come true for the Moala, Lau lad.

“It feels pretty surreal, I got a late call-up during the week as one of the boys couldn’t make it over. And it feels extra special because I haven’t been home in the past 12 years. It’s been like a full circle moment kind of thing with my first Bati camp, so I’m excited.”

Philitoga says joining the squad was an easy decision, after receiving the call from coach Wise Kativerata last week.

The Fiji Bati side will be facing the Papua New Guinea Kumuls at 8.10 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.