NRL grand-final firming up

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will not hesitate to cancel the NRL grand final if that is what the medical advice suggests.

With the state avoiding lockdown for another day due to just two new cases being announced today, the prospect of the game going ahead is firming up.

The NRL has revealed it could move the game to Townsville as a backup plan or delay it even further and hold it in Sydney if the Brisbane event has to be cancelled at late notice.

The Panthers take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30pm this Sunday.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.

[Source: Stuff.com]