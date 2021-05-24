Home

NRL grand-final firming up

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 3:53 pm
South Sydney Rabbitohs will meet Panthers in the NRL final

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will not hesitate to cancel the NRL grand final if that is what the medical advice suggests.

With the state avoiding lockdown for another day due to just two new cases being announced today, the prospect of the game going ahead is firming up.

The NRL has revealed it could move the game to Townsville as a backup plan or delay it even further and hold it in Sydney if the Brisbane event has to be cancelled at late notice.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30pm this Sunday.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.

[Source: Stuff.com]

 

