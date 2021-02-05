New schools join rugby league competition

Five new schools have joined the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

These includes Gospel High School, Namosi Secondary School, Balata College from Tavua, Ba Sangam and D.A.V College in Ba.

The new schools will go up against some rugby league giants including Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Nasinu Secondary.

A total of 70 schools will take part in the competition, four less than last year.

The FSSRL Vodafone Trophy kicks off next Saturday in respective divisions.