Nerves build ahead of Silktails first home game

Kaiviti Silktails captain Gabriel Tunimakubu acknowledges that leading the team will be a challenging role and he hopes not to disappoint the home crowd in their first home game of the Jersey Flegg Cup on Saturday in Lautoka.

This comes as the team has suffered two losses in the previous two rounds.

However, they are not dwelling on their past weaknesses but are instead keeping their heads high as they continue their search for a first win in the competition.

The former Queen Victoria School student admits that nerves are present but he emphasizes the need to get the job done and done right.

“We’re just looking forward to it and have been throughout the pre-season and our two away games, everyone is just looking forward to our first home game and we are sort of scared but we are giving our best during training to get the best results.”



He understands the importance of this match and has put in the hard yards to keep his team grounded while maintaining their bond.

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will meet St George Illawarra Dragons in round three of the competition.

They will meet at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.

