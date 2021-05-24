Naqama scores brace in St Helen Grand final win

Former Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama ended his season with St Helens on high, scoring a brace of tries to help the side to a 12-10 win over Catalans today.

The departing centre delivered the perfect leaving gift to complete St Helens hat-trick of Grand Final victories in Super League’s showpiece game of the season.

Naiqama who is returning to Australia after three years in Super League, scored a try in each half to help his side win over Catalans in front of a crowd of 45,177 at Old Trafford.