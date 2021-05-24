Naisa Cama is FSSRL’s Acting President

Ratu Kadavulevu School Principal Naisa Cama has been appointed as the acting president of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League.

The South/Eastern zone president officially took up the role on Thursday after a unanimous decision was reached at a meeting of school rugby league executives.

The position was vacant after the passing of late former FSSRL President Akuila Vute in August this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Cama now shoulders the top FSSRL job into the 2022 season, and looks forward to bringing in fresh initiatives to the game.

[Source: FNRL]