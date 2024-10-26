Naikore hat-trick, World Cup dream alive

Former Fijiana Drua and NRLW Cowboys winger, Vitalina Naikore, dotted down three times for the Fiji Bulikula in their 18-6 win over Cook Islands during their Pacific Bowl clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Naikore who was part of the first Drua women team that lifted the Super W title showed her class.

The win also means the Bulikula’s World Cup dream is alive.

Both sides committed mistake in their first sets in front of over 3000 fans.

The Cooks scored a try in the ninth minute through prop Kerehitina Matua.

Cook Islands got a kick off a final play which was touched by Bulikula winger Vitalina Naikore, that meant another six tackles for the visitors and Matua capitalized with a try.

Second rower, Nanise Vakacavu, kept the Cook Islanders guessing on the left edge with some big runs and timely offloads.

Captain Talei Holmes got Fiji on the board in the 17th minute after some relentless pressure on the opposition line before a crash ball put her over for a converted try.

Former Fijiana Drua star, Naikore, sneaked in the corner for their second try five minutes later off the back of some brilliant play by halfback, Losana Lutu.

Just before the break, Fiji endured repeated sets from the team in green and led 10-6 at halftime.

The home team was first on the board after the break when a pin point kick from Lutu fell into the hands of Naikore who wrong footed the Cook Islands winger before racing towards the line to extend their lead to 14-6.

Naikore completed her hat-trick in the 60th minute when Cook Islands were caught short in numbers on the right flank after the fourth tackle.

The Bulikula will play Samoa for a spot in the World Cup next week in Auckland.