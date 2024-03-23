More points needed: Naiqama

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says the team is working on scoring more points in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

He says their offense has been an area of concern in the opening two rounds but the former Fiji Bati captain is confident they can turn their fortunes around.

“I guess it’s about those connections and having that trust with one another inside and out. We have been doing a lot of work with our edge defense and middles, there’s been massive work around that area.”

Naiqama notes that they have a few minor areas to address before their third round clash against the Saint George Dragons this afternoon.

The Silktails face the Dragons at 4.10pm and you can watch LIVE coverage of the match on FBC 2 channel.

Meanwhile in NRL games last night, the Sydney Roosters thumped the South Sydney Rabbitohs 48-6 while the Warriors beat the Canberra Raiders 18-10.