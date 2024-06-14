Mitchell impresses on historic night for Johnston as Bunnies bounce Broncos

[Source: NRL]

Latrell Mitchell enhanced his claims for an Origin recall as he helped the Rabbitohs to a 22-12 win over the Broncos, on the night in which Alex Johnston moved into second place on the all-time Premiership try-scorers list.

Despite spending 10 minutes in the sin bin for escalating a second-half skirmish, Mitchell made all the right moves with ball in hand at Accor Stadium as he seeks to earn his first Blues jersey since 2021, scoring a try, setting another up and causing no end of issues for the opposing back three with his towering bombs.

Along with Mitchell’s starring role, there was further good news from the game for New South Wales coach Michael Maguire, with Blues hopeful Cameron Murray cleared of any immediate head injury concerns after being hit off the ball in an incident which saw Jordan Riki sin-binned with 24 minutes to go.

Led by Keaon Koloamatangi’s 202-metre haul and solid contributions from Tom Burgess and Murray – who was playing for the first time since Round 9 due to a hip flexor injury – the Rabbitohs tamed the much-vaunted Brisbane pack

For the Broncos, a third-straight loss leaves them in dangerous territory ahead of their upcoming bye, with the chance that they will slip out of the top eight by the end of Round 15.

Damien Cook’s darting effort on 13 minutes typified the Rabbitohs’ energy in the first half and in the eight minutes that followed they’d add further tries through Koloamatangi and Mitchell for a 18-0 half-time lead.

Johnston’s record-altering try 10 minutes into the second stanza extended the lead and ended the South Sydney scoring, but by that point they had more than enough on the scoreboard.

Broncos youngster Deine Mariner bagged a quickfire double inside the final 15 – and Kotoni Staggs converted twice from the sideline – to reduce the final deficit to two scores.