Miller to join Newcastle

Cronulla has confirmed the release of rugby converts Lachlan Miller from the final year of his NRL contract to join Newcastle immediately.

The Knights announced Miller’s signature today with the 28-year-old to switch clubs immediately after seven games in the NRL.

The move will allow Kalyn Ponga to switch to five-eighth for the start of the 2023 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Parramatta has announced the re-signing of Tongan representative Will Penisini for a further two seasons through until the end of 2025.

A Hills district junior, Penisini never missed a game for the Eels last year after making his NRL debut a season earlier.