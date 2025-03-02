’Masterful’ Cleary leads Panthers to epic Vegas victory despite AFB’s heroics for Sharks

[Source: NRL/Facebook]

Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards produced masterclasses, while Isaah Yeo was superb in defence as the Panthers beat the Sharks 28-22 in a thriller at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Panthers young gun Casey McLean copped an accidental knee in the head from Sharks fullback William Kennedy in the third minute and had to be taken from the field.

Nicho Hynes, meanwhile, produced a brilliant short ball to put Jesse Ramien over from close range as the Sharks took the lead.

Lindsay Smith was denied a try by William Kennedy who knocked the ball out, before Nathan Cleary grounded the ball.

However, the Bunker ruled Smith knocked the ball on which confused the commentators, given Kennedy knocked the ball out.

William Kennedy batted the ball back in-field in a freak play to deny a 40/20 but replays showed his foot was on the sideline in another tough call that went against the Panthers.

Isaah Yeo barged over from close range to give the Panthers the lead.

Cleary produced a pimpoint chip kick over the top as Izack Tago pounced to catch it on the full.

Braydon Trindall produced a pinpoint grubber kick to put Briton Nikora over as the Sharks cut the lead to two just before half-time.

Cleary bounced up after being badly winded to produce a perfect cut-out pass and put Daine Laurie over in the corner off a Jack Cole pass as the Panthers extend their lead.

Ronaldo Mulitalo produced a brain snap to be penalised after taking exception to a tackle from Liam Martin on William Kennedy.

Off the ensuing set Cleary and Edwards combined to put Paul Alamoti over in the corner as the Panthers put themselves in the box seat.

Trindall produced a brilliant double pump and pass to put Kayal Iro over as the Sharks cut the deficit back to eight with 20 minutes to go.

Fonua-Blake charged over from close range after a barnstorming solo run carrying multiple defenders over to make it a two point game.

Cleary and Luke Garner combined to put Laurie over for his double to all but seal the result.

The Sharks had some late chances, but some stunning defence led by Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo sealed the result in an epic contest.

