Longer prep time to boost Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails’ 16-week preseason is expected to fuel a stronger Jersey Flegg Cup campaign.

Head coach Timoci Duve said this extended preparation, unlike last year’s, will be key to improving on their winless 2023 season.

“We now have 16 weeks of preseason preparation before our first game and we did not have a chance to have a warm-up game too last year and we are fortunate to have two games before our first round of games this season. ”

Two warm-up matches against QLD Samoa and the Dolphins are scheduled for this month.

The Silktails open their season against the Eels in Sydney on March 8.