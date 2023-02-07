Kotoisuva is youngest Kaiviti Silktails signing

Former Sigatoka Methodist College student Timoci Kotoisuva.

Former Sigatoka Methodist College student Timoci Kotoisuva is the youngest Kaiviti Silktails player this season.

The 18-year-old is the latest signing for the club ahead of the Ron Massey Cup under the New South Wales Rugby League banner.

Sigatoka Methodist Principal Tima Katonivualiku says they’re indeed blessed with the recent selection of Kotoisuva as he was in Year 12 last year.

Tikoisuva joins former SMC student Iobe Taukeisalili at the club and Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says the Timoci’s signing is a reflection of the Silktails strong relationship with Fiji Secondary Schools.

Naiqama says Tikoisuva is an extremely gifted player who hails from Sigatoka, and his achievement is truly rewarding from his tireless dedication and commitment in his training, and passion for rugby league.