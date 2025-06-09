Kikau charged for careless high tackle on Cleary

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs back-rower Viliame Kikau has been charged with a careless high tackle following last night’s 8-6 loss to the Panthers.

The incident happened in the 27th minute when Kikau tackled Nathan Cleary at CommBank Stadium.

The tackle has been assessed as a Grade 1 offence and is his second offence of this nature.

With an early guilty plea Kikau is facing an $1800 fine, increasing to $2500 should he challenge the charge and lose.

Meanwhile, Eels pair Will Penisini and Ryley Smith, Panthers back-rower Scott Sorensen and Cowboys forward Karl Lawton were all suspended following round 16.

