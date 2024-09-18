Kativerata awaits approval from NRL

Head coach Wise Kativerata

The naming of the Fiji Bati squad for the October-November competition is being held up due to pending approvals from the NRL.

The approval process involves confirming the eligibility of several overseas-based players, which has caused a slight delay in finalizing the team.

Head coach Wise Kativerata remains confident that the squad will be announced soon, potentially as early as this weekend.

“We’re just waiting for the NRL’s approval on the eligibility of some of our players. Once that’s finalized, we can sit down and name our squad.”

He also adds that there will be one or two spots made available to players in the Vodafone Cup competition.

Fiji Bati will face Papua New Guinea in their first test next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.