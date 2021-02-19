Karawalevu sign with Roosters

Former Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Vuate Karawalevu has signed with the Sydney Roosters according to Kaiviti Silktails Chief Executive Steve Driscoll.

The Roosters have built a partnership with the Silktails and the Fijian club will call Sydney home for the next seven months, featuring in the Ron Massey Cup.

Karawalevu didn’t play rugby league and mostly played union.

Last season the Dravuwalu, Kadavu youngster made his Skipper Cup debut for Naitasiri against Nadi and he was also the youngest player in the competition.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Driscoll says it’s like rugby union signing Brad Fittler as a schoolboy.

Karawalevu signed for the ACT Brumbies last year but the deal didn’t work out due to the pandemic.

Silktails CEO Driscoll says with his powerful build and playing style, Karawalevu’s a bit like Latrell Mitchell and he can kick goals too.

Meanwhile, Karawalevu and the Silktails have completed their 14 days mandatory quarantine in Australia.

Several of the players have been recording their daily quarantine diaries on the team’s Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

The Silktailswill resume field training sessions ahead of their first 2021 season ‘home’ game at Mascot Oval against the Blacktown Workers on Saturday, March 20 at 3pm.

[Source: Daily Telegraph]