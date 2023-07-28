Hughes, Grant star as Storm make big statement against Eels

[Source: NRL]

Storm stars Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant produced an attacking masterclass to lead Melbourne to a commanding 46-16 victory over the Eels on Friday.

With Grant bagging a double off some brilliant running from the ruck and Hughes chalking five assists, three line breaks and a try of his own, the Melbourne duo controlled proceedings at Marvel Stadium after being upset by the Knights in Newcastle last week.

Buoyed by the occasion of Old Boys’ Day, Craig Bellamy’s side well and truly staked their claim as 2023 premiership contenders, putting last year’s grand finalists to the sword at home and securing their place in the top four on the competition ladder.

The Eels struck the first blow in the fifth minute with Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson combining with a slick play to put winger Sean Russell through with an acrobatic finish in the corner.

But after 12 minutes hooker Harry Grant took matters into his hands and went back-to-back, scooting from dummy-half to score in the 11th minute before combining with Hughes from close range in the 22nd minute and put the home side out to a 12-4 lead.

Come the 27th minute, momentum was all behind the Storm and Grant returned the favour for his halfback, scooting from dummy-half to split the Eels markers and passing across the grain to Hughes who sliced through the line and ran 30m to score next to the uprights.

Eels forward J’maine Hopgood got one back for the visitors in the 32nd minute, receiving a no-look pass from Eels utility Ryan Matterson before carrying Nick Meaney and Eliesa Katoa over the line to score. Moses’ conversion reduced the deficit to ten.

But just two minutes before the buzzer the Storm restored some breathing room when Hughes bagged his second assist for the night, putting Katoa through with a short ball from close range and the Storm took a threatening 24-10 win into the sheds.

Three minutes after halftime and Melbourne and Brad Arthur was shaking his head when Grant and Hughes continued their masterclass, combining again to put Josh King to cross under the sticks.

Come the 58th minute and Hughes was starting to show off in front of the old boys in the stands, with an impressive line-break carrying the home side downfield and the halfback put Marion Seve through on the next play. Meaney’s conversion made it 36-10.

Sticking to their guns, Luca Moretti dived over to score his first NRL try in the 63rd minute but it was all too little too late for the visitors.

The Storm put the finishing touches on the victory when Cameron Munster got in on the action in the 67th minute, darting and weaving his way through Eels defenders to score before Hughes put an exclamation mark on a dominant performance when he set up Will Warbrick for Melbourne’s eighth try of the night.