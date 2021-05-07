FNRL in contact with clubs for competition plans

With 30 teams confirmed for the Fiji National Rugby League Premiership competition this year, the current covid-19 situation will not hinder the plans in place.

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive Don Natabe says when games resume they continue to hold weekly virtual meetings with club managers ensuring everyone is on the same page.

He says the “return to play protocol” is emphasized to the clubs so everyone may be able to stick to the plans in place.

“We’re encouraging all rugby league communities, players and officials alike to continue to support government’s efforts to contain the virus and to get us back into our new normal lives”

Natabe has also encouraged all Fijian rugby league players to stay put.