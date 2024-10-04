First Grand Final for Kamikamica

Tui Kamikamica [Source: Melbourne Storm/Facebook]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica will make his first NRL Grand Final start in his career for Melbourne Storm on Sunday when they take on defending champs, Penrith Panthers.

Kamikamica is searching for a premiership ring in his eighth season with the club, and is ready to embody the ‘next man up’ mentality on the grand stage.

Speaking on nrl.com, he says growing up in Fiji and to be where he’s at this moment is a pretty good achievement.

He says he wants to make his family and Fijians proud as he plays rugby league at the highest level.”

Kamikamica captained Fiji at last year’s Pacific Championships and looks set to do the same in Suva in two weeks.

The Storm have a proud history of Fijian stars donning the purple jersey, from dual premiership winner Suliasi Vunivalu to blockbusting winger Marika Koroibete and 2012 grand final winner Sisa Waqa.

The Somosomo, Taveuni man has been coming off the bench since the last time the Storm played the Panthers in Round 24 but will move into the starting side in the decider after the suspension of Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

His mom and sister will be watching him in action against Sunia Turuva’s Panthers.

The Grand Final starts at 8:30pm in Sydney.