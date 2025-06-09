Fiji Bulikula one step closer to World Cup dream

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Fiji Bulikula have booked their spot in the final of the IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series after a dominant 48–0 victory over Canada in the semi-final.

The win moves Fiji a step closer to qualifying for their first-ever Rugby League World Cup appearance, marking a historic moment for the national women’s team.

Fiji’s attack proved too strong for the Canadians, with tries coming from winger Tahlia Marshall, two from Tanika Newton, three from winger Maria Paseka, two from Sienna Laing, and a try as well to Cassie Staples.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bulikula will now face Nigeria in the final after the African side stunned Ireland in their semifinal clash.

The winner will secure a place at the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.