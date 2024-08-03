Energised Eels earn drought-breaking win over Warriors

[Source: NRL]

The Parramatta Eels have broken their six-game losing streak with a 30-20 win in a spirited showing against a Warriors side that needed to win to mount a strong case for finals football.

The Eels started with intensity and were the first on the board with Jake Tago going over mid-way through the first half with an acrobatic display to go over in the left cover, after the Eels had put in a strong defensive effort up their end of the field to hold out the Warriors earlier in the game.

They went back-to-back off the weight of possession with a number of six-to-go calls and they capitalised, with Joey Lussick showing his strength to barge over the line from a dummyhalf run. Clint Gutherson’s second successful conversion had the visitors out to a 12-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Momentum started to shift when halves pairing Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita combined to find Roger Tuivasa-Sheck out wide, with the winger bustling over to score to give the Warriors a sniff 10 minutes before half-time.

However, after earning a line drop-out, the Eels wrested it straight back and were in again after Clint Gutherson was allowed to run across the field and pop what was deemed a flat ball to Daejarn Asi who did the rest, running through to extend their lead, with the conversion seeing them up 18-4.

The Warriors then lifted with the half-time siren imminent and were rewarded with a penalty, but Johnson’s kick was waved away. Johnson struggled with the kicking duties all night, with one for three successful.

After the break, the Warriors crossed the tryline first – but the try was disallowed by the Bunker after a knock-on in the contest for the high ball.

The Eels then continued to defy their position on the ladder and scored two tries in the second half to claim a drought-breaking win, despite a late flourish of points from the home side who ran in three tries.

Next week, the Warriors head to Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to take on the Dolphins who they defeated in Round 12, while the Eels take on the Panthers at home at CommBank Stadium on Friday night.